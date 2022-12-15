The event, held at All Saints’ Parish Church, in Wallgate, Wigan, is a special day in the college’s calendar and students who achieved diploma and degree level qualifications in 2022 were invited.

Graduands received their cap and gowns at the college before the traditional procession up Market Street led by Liverpool Scottish Regimental Association Pipes and Drums. College staff, governors, family, friends, along with leader of Wigan Council, Coun David Molyneux and MP for Wigan Lisa Nandy, were all in attendance.

Left: Simone Wilson.

The morning ceremony was dedicated to the graduation of awards in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects, including degree apprenticeships, while the afternoon focused on students graduating in health, teacher education and business and professional qualifications such as accounting and human resources.

Coun Molyneux, said: “I’m proud of each and every one of you. We are extremely proud of what you have achieved.”

Lisa Nandy MP, said: “Today is about you, who have put in incredible work and sacrifices. You are going out to help build the future.”

Simone Wilson graduated from the level six Nuclear Scientist/Engineer Integrated Degree Apprenticeship with BEng (Hons) Electrical and Electronic Engineering. She now works full time with Sellafield Ltd as a design engineer.

Left: Jade Cartwright.

Simone said: “The five-year experience has been a good one and it has moulded me as an engineer. It’s been priceless and it’s set me up with industry experience and a degree at the end of it while getting paid too.”

Jade Cartwright completed the level five CIPD course in order to progress her career within the NHS. The former paralegal joined the NHS after returning from maternity leave and has seen her career flourish with promotion to HR project lead with Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust. Jade said: “The flexibility of the course was important for me in terms of accessibility. I can apply management skills more confidently and apply what I have learnt on the course in my job role.”

College principal, Anna Dawe, said:said: “I’d like to congratulate every single student who has graduated and wish them a successful future. We hope they enjoyed their celebrations with friends and family.”

Graduation ceremony 2022.