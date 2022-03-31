After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the competition was back with a bang and colleges from across Greater Manchester came together to showcase technical skills and ability within different disciplines, with each hosting a particular subject area specialism.

Wigan and Leigh’s Centre of Excellence in Health and Social Care took a team of talented students to Bury College. They were crowned champions after impressing judges with their knowledge, attention to detail and quick thinking in critical incident and first aid scenarios.

Not only that, but there was an Outstanding Achievement Award handed out to T Level (Mental Health Nursing) student, Millie Gallagher.

Wigan and Leigh College students performing Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb

She said: “It was really fun to represent the college and be a part of the competition and overall it was an amazing day.

“The individual award was based on someone who the judges thought had stood out in each section and I was nominated twice which was an honour! It has given me a lot of confidence in my knowledge and I have also now registered for the World Skills UK competition.”

Further success was confirmed after the colleges’ graphic design students secured top spot when they travelled to Stockport College to compete on a brief set by the Mind mental health charity to produce a new website campaign.

Millie Gallagher

Wigan and Leigh College hosted the performing arts competition, which this year was held at The Edge venue.

Students competed in dance, acting, music and musical theatre in preliminary heats before the winners and runners-up from each discipline were chosen for the big final.

Wigan & Leigh College students Blake Lockley and Elisha Westbrook won the Level 2 Dance and Level 2 Music competitions respectively.

This gave them the opportunity to perform again in front of a packed auditorium to a notable judging committee of former Hollyoaks actress, Helen Noble, Academy of Live and Recorded Arts director Yusuf Khamisa, West End actor James Wolstenholme and Alan Gregory, the Wigan creator of musical Beyond Wigan Pier.

The triumphant Wigan and Leigh College health and social care team

Overall second placed positions for the college’s Art & Design students and Creative Media students ensured a fantastic week for the Centre of Excellence in Creative Arts department.

Hair & Beauty students performed brilliantly at Worsley College to finish 2nd in Level 3 Makeup, Level 3 Nails and Level 2 Beauty categories.

Construction students came away from Bolton College with first place in Level 1 Brickwork and Level 2 Plumbing. Second place finishes in Level 1 Electrical Installation, Level 1 Plumbing and Level 1 Painting & Decorating.

And third placed finishes in Level 1 Plastering and Level 2 Electrical Installation completed a highly successful set of results for the college.

College Principal, Anna Dawe added: “We are immensely proud of the achievements of our students and this is testament to the skill and determination they have each shown, along with the support of quality teaching to ensure they are equipped with the confidence and technical ability to perform at the highest standards. Well done to all our winners!”

All Further Education (FE) colleges in Greater Manchester are part of the GMCG including Bolton College, Bury College, Hopwood Hall College, Oldham College, Tameside College, The Manchester College, Trafford College Group, Salford City College Group and Wigan & Leigh College.

The nine FE colleges are dedicated to delivering Greater Manchester’s priorities individually within their own towns and communities, and collectively across the city region.