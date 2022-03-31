Wigan students triumph in skills competition showdown
Students from Wigan and Leigh College had a very successful day at the Greater Manchester Colleges’ Group skills competitions.
After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the competition was back with a bang and colleges from across Greater Manchester came together to showcase technical skills and ability within different disciplines, with each hosting a particular subject area specialism.
Wigan and Leigh’s Centre of Excellence in Health and Social Care took a team of talented students to Bury College. They were crowned champions after impressing judges with their knowledge, attention to detail and quick thinking in critical incident and first aid scenarios.
Not only that, but there was an Outstanding Achievement Award handed out to T Level (Mental Health Nursing) student, Millie Gallagher.
She said: “It was really fun to represent the college and be a part of the competition and overall it was an amazing day.
“The individual award was based on someone who the judges thought had stood out in each section and I was nominated twice which was an honour! It has given me a lot of confidence in my knowledge and I have also now registered for the World Skills UK competition.”
Further success was confirmed after the colleges’ graphic design students secured top spot when they travelled to Stockport College to compete on a brief set by the Mind mental health charity to produce a new website campaign.
Wigan and Leigh College hosted the performing arts competition, which this year was held at The Edge venue.
Students competed in dance, acting, music and musical theatre in preliminary heats before the winners and runners-up from each discipline were chosen for the big final.
Wigan & Leigh College students Blake Lockley and Elisha Westbrook won the Level 2 Dance and Level 2 Music competitions respectively.
This gave them the opportunity to perform again in front of a packed auditorium to a notable judging committee of former Hollyoaks actress, Helen Noble, Academy of Live and Recorded Arts director Yusuf Khamisa, West End actor James Wolstenholme and Alan Gregory, the Wigan creator of musical Beyond Wigan Pier.