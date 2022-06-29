Rebecca Duffy is a surface pattern designer, creating luxury wallpapers and fabrics for high-end interiors, and plans to launch her business when she graduates next month.

Her work has been selected for a prestigious show featuring creations by 2,500 graduate designers from across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca Duffy

She said: “I have been studying surface pattern and textile design, commuting from Wigan to Staffordshire University in Stoke-on-Trent, for the past three years.

"This means our academic year has been hit the hardest with the pandemic. We have had to adapt ourselves into getting the most out of our course as we couldn’t access certain facilities we needed to physically make our creative work.

"Remotely working from home, whilst challenging, it also allowed me to develop my computer-assisted design skills and I was able to design and create my best work to date. In this time it allowed me to develop my brand identity and pushed me to professionally manufacture my wallpapers.”

Rebecca will show her first full collection in the New Designers exhibition being held at the Design Centre in Islington, London, from June 29 to July 2.

Named My Garden’s A Drag, Rebecca’s collection features hand-finished wallpapers and fabrics, using spring gardens with drag queens hidden among the foliage.