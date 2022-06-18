Wigan teacher who 'spread her passion throughout the school' wins top national education award

Gill Fitzpatrick, from Beech Hill Primary School, won the Subject Lead of the Year (Primary) award at the Tes School Awards, which were handed out on Friday night in a glittering ceremony in London.

Described as an “inspirational leader and practitioner of design technology”, Mrs Fitzpatrick has worked tirelessly over the past few years to raise the profile of the subject within the school and beyond.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gill Fitzpatrick's award

As a result, children have started to see themselves as scientists and engineers and staff report a level of engagement that has led to “amazing” work.

Throughout lockdown, projects run online were met with 100 per cent engagement, while pupils’ work has been shared with other schools, the Royal Engineering Society and the Institute of Engineering Technology.

Judge Amanda Wilson said: “She’s really done a good job of spreading her passion throughout the school and getting children from across the board to be involved, and thinking about how children with SEND can be involved.”

Mrs Fitzpatrick said: “This award will mean everything to the school. We’ve been so dedicated to the children and the community.”