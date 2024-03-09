Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vicarage Road Playgroup, based in Abram Community Centre, looks after a maximum of 12 children aged two to four years, but has 15 youngsters on its roll along with two qualified staff.

The report said that staff help children develop “positive self-esteem” and feel secure in offering their contributions in a group.

“For instance, children are confident to lead group singing sessions,” it said. “Staff prepare children well for their move on to school.

“Their days are well structures and the consistent routines help to build their confidence.”

Children wear their playgroup uniform with pride, the report continued, and develop positive attitudes towards their play and learning.

“Staff help children to understand their expectations and are quick to offer praise for children’s achievements and step in swiftly to help them resolve frustrations,” the report said.

“As a result, children behave well and begin to understand how their behaviour affects others.”

Staff read to children often throughout the day, helping them to learn to love books, the inspector Amy Johnson said.

“Children enjoy gathering around staff to listen contentedly to stories and staff involve children in choosing their favourite stories to read,” she wrote.

“They discuss the content and ask questions to check children’s understanding. This helps to build on children’s vocabulary and communication skills.”