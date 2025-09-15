Pupils were allowed wear their Wigan or Saints kit for the day.

Senior assistant headteacher Miss Leach said: “It was fantastic to welcome Mighty Max to our school. There were lots more pupils in Wigan Warriors kits, much to the dismay of the headteacher Mrs Swift, who is a huge Saints fan!"

