Wigan Warriors' mascot Mighty Max meets pupils at Nicol Mere Primary School, Ashton

By Michelle Adamson
Published 15th Sep 2025, 04:55 BST
Reception pupils are settling in, playing and learning at Nicol Mere Primary School, Ashton, while the whole school welcomed a special visitor, Mighty Max, the Wigan Warriors mascot, ahead of the Wigan v St Helens Super League game.

Pupils were allowed wear their Wigan or Saints kit for the day.

Senior assistant headteacher Miss Leach said: “It was fantastic to welcome Mighty Max to our school. There were lots more pupils in Wigan Warriors kits, much to the dismay of the headteacher Mrs Swift, who is a huge Saints fan!"

Pupils in Wigan Warriors and St Helens Saints kits as they welcome Wigan Warriors mascot Mighty Max.

Pupils in Wigan Warriors and St Helens Saints kits as they welcome Wigan Warriors mascot Mighty Max. Photo: submitted

Ahead of the Wigan V Saints Super League game, the Wigan Mascot 'Mighty Max' came into school to meet the children.

Ahead of the Wigan V Saints Super League game, the Wigan Mascot 'Mighty Max' came into school to meet the children. Photo: submitted

Construction in the classroom - pupils enjoy dressing up and learning.

Construction in the classroom - pupils enjoy dressing up and learning. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Playing and learning in Reception at Nicol Mere Primary School.

Playing and learning in Reception at Nicol Mere Primary School. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

