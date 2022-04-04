Founded in 2011, Interact has grown to be one of Wigan’s largest employers and partners with some of the world’s leading brands providing digital messaging, chat, customer service, sales, and loyalty programmes.

Now it has signed a charity partnership with the Youth Zone.

Staff at Wigan Youth Zone from left to right: Lynsey Heyes, Sophie Dorrell and Elouise Hough.

Its project manager Sophie Dorrell said: “You cannot put into words the value that the Wigan Youth Zone adds to Wigan life. And that is why we are delighted, honoured and excited to be partnering with them this year helping to raise much needed funds."

Proceeds raised by Interact over the year will go towards D of E expeditions, purchasing specialist equipment and supporting yearly memberships.

Youth Zone head of fund-raising Lynsey Heyes said: "This partnership will really help to increase the profile of our charity and raise funds to support our vital work with young people across the borough."

We have great ambitions for those we engage and can not do it without the incredible backing from organisations like Interact and businesses across Wigan and Leigh.”

Wigan Youth Zone relies on donations and support from business investments and kind donations from the community. They need to raise a minimum of £1.6million every year to stay open, with every donation going towards helping the youth of Wigan and Leigh in helping them create the future they deserve.