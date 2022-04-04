Wigan Youth zone secures charity partnership which it hopes will boost funds
Wigan Youth Zone has signed a new deal that bosses say will give a much needed boost to its funds.
Founded in 2011, Interact has grown to be one of Wigan’s largest employers and partners with some of the world’s leading brands providing digital messaging, chat, customer service, sales, and loyalty programmes.
Now it has signed a charity partnership with the Youth Zone.
Its project manager Sophie Dorrell said: “You cannot put into words the value that the Wigan Youth Zone adds to Wigan life. And that is why we are delighted, honoured and excited to be partnering with them this year helping to raise much needed funds."
Proceeds raised by Interact over the year will go towards D of E expeditions, purchasing specialist equipment and supporting yearly memberships.
Youth Zone head of fund-raising Lynsey Heyes said: "This partnership will really help to increase the profile of our charity and raise funds to support our vital work with young people across the borough."