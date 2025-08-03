Wigan's nursery graduates: picture special

By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 15:45 BST
Here are pictures that many a family will treasure forever: Wigan nursery schoolchildren at their graduation ceremonies.

Well done to them all for completing the first year of their educational journey!

St Jude's RC Primary Pre-School

1. Nursery graduates

St Jude's RC Primary Pre-School Photo: Bernadette Urbani

Ince St William's RC Nursery

2. Nursery graduates

Ince St William's RC Nursery Photo: Bernadette Urbani

Worsley Mesnes Community Primary Pre-school

3. Nursery graduates

Worsley Mesnes Community Primary Pre-school Photo: Bernadette Urbani

The Dell at Shevington Vale Primary School

4. Nursery graduates

The Dell at Shevington Vale Primary School Photo: Bernadette Urbani

