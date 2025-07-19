Wigan's primary school leavers of 2025 in pictures
Published 19th Jul 2025, 04:55 BST
Here are pictures for many a family album: Year 6 Wigan borough primary school pupils in their final days before heading into the world of secondary education.
- Photo: submitted
Year 6LW - Nicol Mere primary school, Ashton-in-Makerfield. Photo: submitted
Year 6 KW - Nicol Mere Primary School, Ashton-in-Makerfield. Photo: submitted
Bryn St Peters C of E Primary School Photo: submitted
