St John Fisher High School in Beech Hill reported a “buzzing” atmosphere as excited students received their GCSE results.

Headteacher Alison Rigbym said: "We are pleased with the significant improvements made in many subjects.

"We are proud of the pupils who worked hard and achieved the grades they needed for their next step. Many pupils achieved excellent grades; those beyond a grade 7.

"Well done to all our Year 11 and all the best for the next stage of your academic journey."Addressing the pupils, she added: “We couldn't be prouder of the dedication and resilience shown by our students during a challenging time.

“Your hard work has paid off, and we are excited to see where this success takes you next!”