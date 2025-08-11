Winstanley College A-level results days 2000 to 2012

By Charles Graham
Published 11th Aug 2025, 07:30 BST
It’s one of the most heart-pounding days of a teenager’s life and we have been there over the years to capture those moments on camera! Yes, A-level results day is almost upon us (August 14) and here is a reminder of some of the celebrations enjoyed by Wigan students at Winstanley College over the years.

The pictures from our archives date from 2000 to 2012.

1. Winstanley College A-level results days 2000-2012

. Photo: STAFF

2. 2010: Katie Orlandi, left, and Jess Alcock

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

3. 2010: Katie Vandewalle is congratulated by her parents Linda and Ian

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

4. Sophie Tickle with her results in 2008

. Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

