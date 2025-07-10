Winstanley College awarded gold status for cyber education

Winstanley College is proud to announce that it has been awarded the coveted CyberFirst Gold Award, officially recognising the College as one of the UK’s leading institutions for cyber education.

CyberFirst, a programme led by the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), celebrates excellence in cyber education and engagement. The Gold status places Winstanley College among an elite group of institutions that demonstrate outstanding commitment to developing the next generation of cyber professionals.

This recognition reflects the College’s dedication to delivering high-quality teaching, fostering industry partnerships, and providing students with unique opportunities to engage with the world of cybersecurity. From ethical hacking workshops to direct links with GCHQ and top universities, Winstanley College is at the forefront of cyber innovation and education.

Phil Jackson, Head of Computing at Winstanley College, commented: “This award is a testament to the hard work of our staff and students. CyberFirst Gold isn’t just a badge—it’s a gateway to real-world opportunities, from apprenticeships to university pathways and careers in national security.”

Head of computing, Phil Jackson, is leading the way in cyber security education

Simon Lett, Principal of Winstanley College, added: “Being named a CyberFirst Gold College is a huge honour. It reflects our vision to prepare students not just for exams, but for the future. We’re proud to be leading the way in cybersecurity education and to be offering our students a truly world-class experience.”

The College plans to celebrate this achievement with a series of events and outreach initiatives, including Cyber Taster Days for local schools, alumni spotlights, and a dedicated online campaign showcasing what CyberFirst Gold means for current and prospective learners.

With this award, Winstanley College reinforces its position as a top destination for students passionate about technology, digital security, and innovation.