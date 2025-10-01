Winstanley College Student Racing Towards Motorsport Success

A Winstanley College student is making impressive strides in the world of motorsport, with ambitions to become the first autistic racing driver to win the iconic Le Mans 24-hour race.

Tom, 16, began his racing journey at just eight years old, starting with indoor karting at Daytona Manchester and TeamSport Warrington. His passion for speed, precision, and focus quickly grew, leading him to progress from karting to racing simulators.

After receiving a Ginetta simulator voucher from his mum, Tom entered the Ginetta Junior Scholarship and reached the final round — an outstanding achievement among 70 young drivers.

Determined to take his racing to the next level, Tom completed his senior ARDS test with The Motorsport School in Leicester, earning his racing licence and qualifying to compete against adult drivers. He celebrated his 16th birthday behind the wheel of a Fiesta ST at Oulton Park.

Tom’s journey took an exciting turn when he discovered Team BRIT, a racing team known for its inclusive approach and inspirational drivers — some of whom use hand controls following life-changing injuries. After meeting the team at Silverstone, Tom arranged a test drive and has since raced at Oulton Park, Donington, and Brands Hatch. He now hopes to join Team BRIT next season, driving their BMW 1 Series.

“Being autistic gives me a unique perspective behind the wheel,” Tom says. “I’m detail-driven, focused, and thrive in structured, high-pressure environments — all of which help me stay calm and consistent on track.”

Tom is currently seeking sponsorship from local businesses to support his racing season and help raise awareness of diversity and inclusion in motorsport.