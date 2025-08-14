Winstanley College students celebrate A-Level results day

By Sian Jones
Published 14th Aug 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 12:48 BST
Winstanley College students were in great spirits as they found out their A-Level results.

Students collected their results in person with their friends and families who were extremely proud of what they have achieved.

Congratulations to Winstanley College's Class of 2025!

Winstanley College Class of 2025

1. A-Level Results 2025

Winstanley College Class of 2025 Photo: SJ

Leon Smith who is studying music at Bangor

2. A-Level Results 2025

Leon Smith who is studying music at Bangor Photo: SJ

From left: Millie heading to University of Birmingham, EVE Boyle heading to Leeds studying French and Spanish and Jane Wiliscroft who has a quantum surveying apprenticeship at John Sisk and Son

3. A-Level Results 2025

From left: Millie heading to University of Birmingham, EVE Boyle heading to Leeds studying French and Spanish and Jane Wiliscroft who has a quantum surveying apprenticeship at John Sisk and Son Photo: SJ

Families celebrating their daughter's success

4. A-Level Results 2025

Families celebrating their daughter's success Photo: SJ

