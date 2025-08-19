Youngsters fortunate enough to get the required GCSE grades to get into Wigan’s Winstanley College this week can expect to see their educational and career prospects enhanced.

The Winstanley Road institution is consistently near the top of national tables as far as A-level performance is concerned and that looks set to continue following another impressive set of results from the 2025 A-level cohort.

The overall A-level pass rate was 99 per cent. A hugely impressive 65 per cent of students achieved A* to B grades at A-level (compared to the national average of 55) and 33 per cent achieved A*s to As (against 28 per cent countrywide).

In single vocational courses, 70 per cent achieved Distinction/Distinction*and in double vocational courses 94 per cent achieved Distinction/Distinction*.

The results topped off a special year for the college, which was rated “outstanding” in all areas by Ofsted last January.

Numerous students achieved outstanding individual results, with many securing places at prestigious universities across the UK and beyond, including Ore Adetiba who is bound for Greece to take up a place for medicine at the University of Crete after achieving A*AA in biology, chemistry and maths.

Former St Peter’s RC High School students, Lewis Tang and Will Cairns have secured their places at Cambridge, with Lewis going on to study mathematics and Will, modern and mediaeval languages.

Lewis gained impressive grades in maths, further maths, physics and music, while Will gained AAA* in history, English literature and Spanish.

From left: Winstanley College students Millie heading to University of Birmingham, Eve Boyle heading to Leeds studying French and Spanish and Jane Wiliscroft who has a quantum surveying apprenticeship at John Sisk and Son

The college’s performing arts students again shone this year with places secured at prestigious theatre and music schools across the country.

Talented actor, Alfie Dunkerley, was awarded a place at the renowned Guildford School of Acting. He secured excellent results, including an A in theatre studies, C in psychology and B in ancient history.

The former Fred Longworth High School pupil said: “My ambition for the future is to be an actor and to inspire others to get what they want out of life – we’re only here once!”

Vocational students who studied for BTEC qualifications during their time at college are taking a range of pathways from IT to the health care sector.

Many Winstanley College students also secured apprenticeships and sponsored degrees with prestigious employers.

One such student is Chloe Fullerton, who previously attended Great Sankey High School.

Chloe achieved AA*A in maths, art and design and physics, and will be taking up a degree apprenticeship with Rolls Royce and the University of Derby in nuclear engineering.

Fellow student, James Harrison, will be joining Chloe on an apprenticeship at Rolls Royce after achieving three grade As.

Simon Lett was thrilled with his first results day as principal of the college, saying: “We are incredibly proud of our students for their outstanding achievements in this year’s results.

"These grades reflect their hard work and perseverance, but also the unwavering support and expertise of our dedicated staff.

"As the Class of 2025 embark on the next chapter of their lives, we’re confident they’ll continue to thrive.

"We look forward to welcoming them into our ever-growing alumni community, where they can stay connected. Congratulations to all!”