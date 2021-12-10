Winstanley College's computing challenge success

Several Winstanley College students recently participated in the Bebras Computing Challenge, supported in the UK by Oxford University, and placed within the top 10 per cent of the country.

The online contest, organised over 50 countries, presents a series of tasks that introduce computational thinking to students; requiring them to think and perform like a computer scientist.

It first began in Lithuania in 2004 and has since grown into a worldwide event. The UK first participated in 2013, and student entries have grown from a humble 21,000 to more than half a million in the last two years.

Students at Winstanley College

That means those from Winstanley have placed in the top 50,000 out of 500,000 students in the UK.

A spokesperson for the college said: “We are committed to encouraging students to participate in enriching experiences and are delighted that so many students were successful in this highly acclaimed STEM challenge.”