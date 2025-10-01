Winstanley College's Silver Investors in Diversity Award success

Winstanley College has achieved the prestigious Silver Investors in Diversity Award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This recognition highlights the supportive and nurturing environment of the College, which was clear in every focus group and one-to-one conversation during the accreditation process.

Staff spoke warmly of the inclusive workplace culture, describing it as open, honest and welcoming, with one staff member stating: “Here there is freedom to be who you are – in other places have felt like I was having to put on a ‘costume’ before going to work.” Students echoed this sentiment, with one comment noting: “I feel safe and independent, treated as an adult.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award celebrates Winstanley's well-established Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Steering Group, attended by governors, SLT, teaching staff, support staff and students. It also recognises how FREDIE is embedded into College practice and forms part of the expectations which staff and students can rightly hold of one another.

Winstanley College's EDI Steering Group which contributed to the Diversity Accreditation Award

Assistant Principal Victoria Morgan said: “Equality, diversity and inclusion are at the heart of our strategic vision, with a specific objective to promote, support and celebrate equality and diversity. This award reflects the dedication and commitment of our entire College community.”

The accreditation also praised the excellent understanding of protected characteristics across the College and the regular education and training opportunities which ensure students and staff are fully supported in these important areas.