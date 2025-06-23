A spokesperson said: “We offer a rich and varied curriculum that supports every child from Early Years to Year 6.

"Our teaching embraces a wide range of subjects, including music, art, science, history, and computing. Children enjoy exciting, hands-on experiences, such as using Micro:bits to develop coding and problem-solving skills. We value independence, creativity, and curiosity in all aspects of learning.

"Outdoor learning, especially in the Early Years, gives children regular opportunities to explore, discover, and build confidence in natural environments. From forest school sessions to science investigations, learning for all often extends beyond the classroom.

"Leadership is encouraged throughout the school. Children take on meaningful roles as reading and STEM ambassadors, digital leaders, eco-warriors, and school council representatives—helping to build self-esteem and teamwork.

"Everything we do reflects our school motto: “Everyone, every day.” We believe every child matters, every day is a chance to grow, and everyone contributes to our caring, inclusive school community.”

