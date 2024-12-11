St Edmond Arrowsmith RC Secondary School in Ashton are absolutely delighted to share with you that Y11 student, Morgan has succeeded in getting a fully-funded place at Harrow in London to study his A-Levels! Please read Morgan’s account of how he has achieved this astonishing success:

My journey to Harrow has been an eventful and difficult one but I can definitely say it’s been an experience that I will always remember and that has ultimately changed my life.

It started with a lunch-time meeting with Mr Dumican, myself and 20 of my peers. A lady from Harrow wanted to talk to us about an opportunity to apply for a place at Harrow to study A-levels. I was very excited but I didn’t quite understand the scale of what was being put forward.

Then, after doing some research I realised that it was the chance of a lifetime! So, after going to a couple more meetings to get some extra details and making sure I was interested, I applied to put myself forward as a candidate and officially started the process.

Morgan and Headteacher, Mr Dumican congratulating him on his success

It was certainly a challenge and one that required a lot of dedication and hard work but after giving up a large proportion of my summer holidays I was ready for the first two tests. I was nervous for them, but went into them as I would any other test, answered as many of the questions as I could and after they were both complete, waited to hear a response.

When I was told I had passed the first stage, I was ecstatic and also ready for the next period of hard work.

After this, I spent around a month and a half learning a new GCSE (music production) and researching a topic that isn’t specifically done at GCSE (theology and philosophy). It was a really exhausting time and a time that required a lot of sacrifice, but I knew overall it would be worth it, whether I got into the school in the end or not.

Then the day came where I would spend a day at Harrow completing another two tests but also going through three interviews and spending time around fellow candidates and the boys who attend the school currently. It was a mesmerising day both for the fact that I got to see the school functioning how it would in a normal day and that I got to be a part of the school for one day, interacting with the boys and the teachers which is something only very few people will ever be able to do.

I was less stressed for the day at the school than I was for the tests I get at St Edmund Arrowsmith!

This turned out to be a good thing as it meant I could just be myself throughout the day. From this point there was nothing more that I could do. The whole process was complete and I just had to wait to find out whether I had been accepted or not.

I was told I would find out early to mid-December so you can imagine my shock when being told on 1st December 2024 at 9am that I had been accepted into the school!

It was a fantastic moment and one that will stick with me for the rest of my life and something that has now completely changed the course of my life forever. I can’t even begin to imagine the sort of opportunities this process has opened up to me and I can’t wait to have my first day and spend those next 2 years in the school, living a life I never thought would be remotely possible to me.’

Mr Dumican commented ‘We are all absolutely delighted for Morgan, it is a life-changing opportunity for him. Morgan has shown huge resilience, dedication and sheer hard work to achieve this amazing success. He has given everything to being the best version of himself all the way through the process, these are the things we try to instil in our pupils every day and he richly deserves his place at Harrow. The whole school community are rightly very proud of him!’