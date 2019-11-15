Years of hard effort are rewarded at Wigan and Leigh college’s graduation ceremony

Students studying on degree level courses at the University Centre Wigan and Leigh College celebrated their achievements at the annual Higher Education Graduation ceremony.

The event, held at All Saints Parish Church, is always a special day in the college’s calendar and students who achieved diploma and degree level qualification in 2019 were invited.

Graduands received their cap and gowns at the college before the traditional procession up Market Street led by Liverpool Scottish Regimental Association Pipes and Drums.

Proud family members and friends awaited their arrival in a packed church. The joyful procession was not dampened by the bad weather.

Students studying on a wide range of Higher National Certificates, Higher National Diplomas, Foundation Degrees and Top-up Degrees received their awards from Head of Higher Education, Dr Janet Thompson and Chief Executive at Wigan Council, Alison McKenzie-Folan.

Graduands were also addressed by Ms McKenzie-Folan, who gave a key note speech expressing the importance of our graduands’ achievements and shared the council’s ethos and qualities that graduates can adopt in their future careers.