14 of the best physiotherapy and sports injury clinics in Wigan, according to Google reviews

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th May 2024, 04:55 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2025, 08:19 BST
A bad back or niggly knee can be the bane of many people’s lives, stopping them from doing what they enjoy and affecting everyday life.

Fortunately there are several physiotherapy and sports injury clinics across Wigan borough where help is available to ease the pain and resolve the issue.

We have checked Google reviews for the best physios in the Wigan area, so you can get the support you need as soon as possible.

These 14 physiotherapy and sports injury clinics have all received at least 4.5 out of five stars from 10 reviews or more.

The Bridgeman Physiotherapy Centre, on Bridgeman Terrace, Wigan received 4.8 stars from 57 reviews

The Bridgeman Physiotherapy Centre, on Bridgeman Terrace, Wigan received 4.8 stars from 57 reviews Photo: Google Street View

George Morris Physiotherapy, on Market Street, Hindley, received five stars from 63 reviews

George Morris Physiotherapy, on Market Street, Hindley, received five stars from 63 reviews Photo: Google Street View

DR Physiotherapy, based at Robin Park Leisure Centre in Wigan, received five stars from 43 reviews

DR Physiotherapy, based at Robin Park Leisure Centre in Wigan, received five stars from 43 reviews Photo: Michelle Adamson

