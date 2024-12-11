24 Hour Non-Stop Walk In Aid of 2 Wigan Charities.

By Adam Pemberton
Contributor
Published 11th Dec 2024, 00:37 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 11:48 BST

I am doing a 24 hour continuous walk around the Wigan Borough to raise funds and awareness for two vital Wigan Charities: Real Change Wigan and Leigh and Wigan and Leigh Hospice on the 16th January 2025.

I've set myself the challenge in order to raise as much money as possible for two phenomenal charities within the Wigan Borough. I have done physical and mental challenges before; completing the 3 peaks challenge in less than 24 hours and competing in boxing matches all in the name of charity. But this one will be my biggest and most challenging yet.

The ambition of Real Change is to end and prevent Homelessness in Wigan by providing individuals and families with key items, and resources, to change their circumstances. As a borough everyone benefits from the endeavour.

Please see their website for more information: https://realchangewiganandleigh.co.uk/

Through and Across Wigan
Through and Across Wigan

Wigan and Leigh Hospice will need no introduction and go above and beyond for families and individuals across Wigan each day. They looked after my Nan at the end of her life so close to Christmas in 2022 and also my great-granddad before i turned two.

I have the privilege of working with them within my homeless project and cannot praise their work enough. Please see their web-page for more information: https://www.wlh.org.uk/

You can donate directly via: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/adam-pemberton?utm_term=aQ74p5kyX

