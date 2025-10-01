A bereaved dad whose documentary about Derian House Children’s Hospice was snapped up by Amazon Prime has been made a Patron of the charity.

Paul Woodward, from Skelmersdale, has been announced as Patron to recognise his outstanding contribution to the children’s hospice which looks after more than 400 children with life-limiting conditions, and families, from across the North West.

Paul produced The Little Things documentary, which has brought Derian House to TV screens globally this summer, and is inspired by his own experience at Derian House, where his son, Kalel, received care until his passing in 2019.

The film, directed by the award-winning Thomas Elliott Griffiths, provides an intimate look into the remarkable work of the hospice, sharing the powerful and personal stories of families, staff, and volunteers.

Paul Woodward with his late son Kalel

As Patron, Paul will play an important ambassadorial role in helping the hospice raise awareness and continue to give families the help they need when they need it most.

“I will carry this title and responsibility with the same remarkable dedication that encapsulates Derian House," said Paul, 38, an actor and film-maker at Old Swan Films in Liverpool.

“Next year will mark a decade of my family’s involvement with Derian House, from the years spent there with our son, Kal, to the three years spent returning to create the film, and now further plans for the future.

“On the back of finishing the film and seeing it distributed globally, this feels like the ultimate cherry on top of the most delicious cake. The funny thing is, it still feels like just the beginning, there is so much more work to do within the hospice care sector, and I hope this honour helps me make a little more noise alongside the amazing team at Derian.

Left to right: Steve Pemberton, Thomas Elliott Griffiths, Lucas Pemberton, and Paul Woodward

“This will help continue my son’s legacy, making sure we always enjoy the little things in our lives.

"At the end of the day, I’m just Paul from Skelmersdale. None of this would have been possible without my incredibly dedicated family who I adore. A huge thank you also to the team who made the film possible, especially my best friend and director Thomas.

"And finally, thank you to all the staff at Derian House, who work so hard every day of the year to ensure families make the most precious memories and receive the very best care possible.”

Paul joins current Derian House Patron, Kiki Deville, who features in The Little Things telling her own story. Kiki’s son Dexter was born with Zellweger Syndrome and was cared for at Derian House during his short life, before he died aged just one month and three days in 2007.

Kiki said: “I am beyond excited to welcome Paul into the Patron fold. He has become a good friend over the last few years and his passion and love for Derian is so evident in the way he talks about every aspect of it. I look forward to working with him to ensure that Derian continues to be able to deliver exceptional service to the community, and we will both continue to spread the important words of hospice care in the UK.”

Karen Edwards, Chief Executive of Derian House, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Paul as our Patron. We trusted him completely in telling the story of Derian House in The Little Things documentary.

“We have been so proud to see the bravery of our families shared on an international level. It’s about spreading awareness, and bringing the magic and the joy of the children’s hospice world right into people’s living rooms.

"It’s about breaking down some of the stigma about what children’s hospices are.

"The documentary is a powerful reminder of why our work matters – and this is our way of saying thank you to Paul.”