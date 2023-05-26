A Wigan care home appeals for volunteers to give its garden a makeover

Windsor House at Standish hopes people, businesses, and organisations will help it bring about a garden makeover on Wednesday June 14, but state its doors are always open to keen volunteers.

As part of the project, bosses are looking to introduce a pond, rockery, raised planters and garden features to form a sensory garden to stimulate their residents, build relationships with the community and better use the space.

Windsor House Care Home in Standish wants to create a sensory garden for residents

Ffion Caunce, newly appointed home manager at Windsor House, said: “We’re really looking forward to starting this project and watching our garden transform. We want to promote nature and nurture our wellbeing, valuing the experience as a form of care.

“The benefit to our residents will be invaluable, we have some proven nature lovers living at Windsor House and they’re thrilled with our plans and are excited to see the end result.”

The home will host a barbecue throughout the day with food and refreshments as a thank you gesture to all involved.

Windsor House resident Joan Finch said: “I can’t wait for the new garden, especially the pond for our ducks to have a swim.

“I love watching the birds and squirrels here so I’m looking forward to our garden transformation, it’s exciting!”

Windsor House, part of the Millennium Care group,says it is eager to build new relationships as it expands in the community.

