A Wigan man who made national headlines when his health was badly damaged by the MMR vaccine as a tot, prompting his mum to become a campaigner against the triple jab, has died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Robert Fletcher received round-the-clock loving care from his parents Jackie and John from the moment a healthy little 13-month-old suddenly suffered violent fits days after his inoculation which left him with epileptic encephalopathy until he passed away at his Golborne home last month at the age of 33.

The medical establishment’s reluctance to acknowledge that the combined measles, mumps and rubella vaccine can occasionally cause side-effects – because it feared this admission would put parents off from having their own children immunised and so create far more widespread medical traumas from infections – was a cause for much argument for all of Robert’s childhood and adolescence.

The Fletchers, led by Jackie who had set up the pressure group Jabs (Justice Awareness and Basic Support), opposed the “cocktail effect” of giving three vaccines to toddlers at once, saying it was too much for some to bear.

Robert Fletcher, shortly before his last long illness

They also tried taking on the drug manufacturers but, just months before their showdown in 2004, legal aid was withdrawn for all 1,400 people bringing vaccine damage cases.

The couple decided to go it alone, but then discovered that one of their original legal aid solicitors had written down the MMR batch number wrongly and, because of this technicality, they would have had to bring the case all over again. But by then, tragically, it was “timed out.”

It was only in 2010, when all the evidence they were to have put to the drug firms in court was taken instead to a vaccine damage payment tribunal, that there was an admission that MMR had indeed caused Robert’s seizures and their terrible consequences.

If the drug companies had been successfully sued, he would have received millions towards 24-hour care for the rest of his life and as recompense for the normal existence and career he was denied.

Jackie Fletcher, founder and national co-ordinator of JABS, with Robert in 2009

The board awarded what the Fletchers call a “derisory” £91,000 which helped with major house adaptations needed to make his life as comfortable but, as Jackie said today, “in no way compensated for the fruitful life he lost as an infant.”

The encephalopathy left Robert with the mental age of a child aged 14 to 16 months.

He couldn’t stand unaided or write, had but a few words in his vocabulary (including “Mum” and “no!”) and needed help eating, feeding and with ablutions.

But he loved having fun and was well known to many in the neighbourhood. The Fletchers have been amazed at how many sympathy cards they have received from people they didn’t know were acquainted with their son but would meet him when he was out for walks in his wheelchair with carers.

Jackie with Robert when he was aged five

Top pastimes included going to the hydrotherapy pool (with buoyancy aids) and throwing balls, but he was very much a home bird which is partly what made this year particularly tough because he spent so much of it in hospital.

Robert had been remarkably resilient, but a series of medical emergencies, involving seizures, suspected pneumonia, infections and bedsores, some aggravated by well-meaning medication changes which caused appetite loss, led to several protracted stays in Wigan Infirmary and a general decline in his health.

The family thought they had lost him in the summer, doctors saying they could not do anything more for him, although on that occasion he rallied.

In September he had another stint in the infirmary but was eventually allowed home, much to his and his parents’ delight and relief, because they all knew he thrived much better there as the interventions, discomforts, bright lights and noise in hospital were very distressing for him.

He began taking in more food and recuperated over the weekend of September 13 and 14, with his mum sleeping at his side. But on the Monday morning John came in and said he did not like the sound of Robert's breathing. A GP was called, said his chest was clear although he had a high temperature but, much to the Fletchers’ relief, recommended paracetamol rather than yet another readmission.

He went to sleep and his carers came to sit with him.

They later sounded the alarm to say he was having a fit, but unusually his legs were not moving, his hands and feet were cold, his nails blue and his eyes staring.

The Fletchers rang 999. Jackie says that his breathing was slowing and before the paramedics arrived it had stopped altogether.

There had been several discussions with consultants over the past year about having a “do not resuscitate” order placed on Robert because they had been told that chest compressions might not only break his ribs, but cause them to disintegrate and seriously injure him internally. There had been one in place in February and so there was one in September.

The ambulance crew put a monitor on him and confirmed to Jackie and John that Robert had passed away.

Jackie said: “We just did not want Robert to suffer even more than he had already.

"He faced so many life challenges and we tried to make his quality of life as good, comfortable and fun as we could.

"He was well known in the area and at hospital, always saying ‘hiya’ and waving. He was also very kissy and loved giving big bear hugs.

"Robert certainly made his mark.”

As well as Jackie and John, Robert leaves two older brothers: Andrew and Stuart and their respective families.

Stuart added: “Robert’s cheeky temperament captured the hearts of everyone he met. His gift to the world was love, which is the most precious gift of all.”

The funeral takes place at St Thomas’s Church, Golborne, at 11am on Tuesday October 14, just four days before what would have been Robert’s 34th birthday. The service is followed by burial in the churchyard.