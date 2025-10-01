A 19st Wigan mum started weight loss drug Mounjaro after stepping on the scales - and seeing a figure so high she thought they were BROKEN.

Sascha Williams, 36, gained weight after having children and never managed to shed the pounds again afterwards.

She had tried Slimming World, calorie counting and various other diets but she had always be tempted by takeaways and snacks.

She joined a local weight loss group in January this year but was horrified when the scales showed she was almost topping 20st.

Sascha Williams before and after her weight loss programme

Sascha, a carer from Hindley, assumed that the device was faulty and checked again at home using her bathroom scales – but she was dismayed to see that they gave exactly the same reading.

Thereafter she wasted no time in going online to place her first Mounjaro order.

In the space of just 10 months Sascha has lost a whopping 8st to be a slim 11st 13lbs and size 10 to 12 figure and wants to rid weight loss jabs of the "shame and secrecy."

Instead she wants to "shout from the rooftops" how the jabs have “saved her life.”

Sascha Williams, with her husband John Williams

Sascha, a mum of three, said: "After my first two kids, I let myself go.

"I would have four takeaways a week, and big chocolate bars in the evening.

"I would diet for a bit and lose a few stone but I'd always put the weight back on.

"I really wanted this year to be the year I lost weight – but when I stepped on the scales, I thought 'that can't be right!'.

"Seeing those numbers was horrible and I ordered the jabs that day.

"I changed my lifestyle completely; now I eat a healthy diet and walk every day.

"I'll never go back."

Sascha had two children: Chloe, now 17, and Lexi, now 16, when she was 20 and 21 respectively.

But Sascha never managed to get back to her pre-pregnancy size 12 body.

Over the years, she tried diets, but she always put the weight back on when she gave up.

She said: "I'd make sure my kids ate healthily but then I'd order myself a takeaway, and eat their leftovers too.

"I could eat a full family-sized bar of chocolate in an evening without even thinking about it."

After a difficult break-up with her daughters' dad, she met IT technician John Williams, 47, in 2016 and they married the following year.

They began trying to have a child together but Sascha was unable to fall pregnant.

Fertility doctors said she needed to lose some weight, so Sascha knuckled down.

She fell pregnant in 2020 before giving birth to youngest daughter, Eleanor Williams, now four, in 2021.

But once again, Sascha fell into "comfortable" unhealthy eating habits, with she and John gorging on takeaways most nights after putting their young daughter to bed.

The cycle continued until December 2024 when Sascha decided 2025 would be the year she shed the weight once and for all.

She signed up for a local weight loss group and attended the first session for a weigh-in on January 2.

Sascha said: "When I stepped on the scales and saw 19st 12lbs, I was completely shocked.

"I thought the scale must be wrong because it said I was nearly 20st.

"But when I went home and weighed myself on my own scales, the number was no different. It was horrible."

Sascha had previously heard of Mounjaro but was put off it by the "secrecy" of it.

She said: "One or two of my friends were on it but they didn't want anyone to know.

"It felt very hush-hush and it put me off."

But that same day, she went online and ordered her first dose of the jabs.

Sascha "instantly" noticed her food cravings vanish and lost 8lbs in her first WEEK.

Within a matter of weeks she was three stone down and people had begun commenting on how she looked slimmer.

She began limiting her takeaways, eating whole foods and cutting out sugary snacks.

She began getting out for daily walks with her dog, instead of asking Chloe and Lexi to take him.

Ten months on, Sascha, who was once a size 24, now weighs just 11st 13lbs and sports a trim size 10 to 12 figure.

She said: "It's not just about the weight loss, I now live a completely different lifestyle.

"We are active and we meal plan and eat healthy foods.

"When I look back at old pictures of myself now, I feel sick.

"My kids tell me I look like a completely different person.

"I can't go back now I've got this far."

But Sascha says, unlike with the secrecy and shame that seemed to shroud the jabs before she started on them, she can't stay quiet.

She said: "People ask me if I'm on the jabs, I say 'yes! And they're working!'

"I've never felt a shame. I wish I'd done it sooner!

"Mounjaro works and it can change your life. I'm all for it - and I'll shout it from the rooftops!"

DIET BEFORE:

Breakfast: nothing

Lunch: sandwiches crisps, cakes, sausage rolls

Dinner: takeaways, fry-ups, two portions of lasagne

Snacks: family-sized chocolate bar, cakes, sweets.

Drinks: energy drinks, Coke, Fanta

DIET NOW:

Breakfast: coffee

Lunch: tuna salad with light mayo

Dinner: jacket potato, salmon and and low-fat cheese

Snacks: Fibre One bar

Drinks: at least 2l of water, tea, Pepsi max