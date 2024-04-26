Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alcohol Change UK said the number of people affected by alcohol harm is rising. The charity called for more alcohol care teams across hospitals, alongside further preventative measures.

The most recent figures from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities show hospital admissions with a primary or secondary alcohol-related diagnosis in Wigan cost the NHS an estimated £16,099,000 in the year to March 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were 6,543 alcohol-related hospital admissions in Wigan across this period.

Alcohol-related hospital admissions in Wigan is costing the NHS £16.1 million

It meant the cost per capita in the area was about £60 – well above the national level of £49 per person.

Dr Richard Piper, chief executive of Alcohol Change UK, said: "It's important to recognise that there are more people struggling with alcohol problems in the UK than most of us realise, and that the number of people being affected by alcohol harm is increasing.

"Alcohol care teams are currently available in some hospitals in the UK. But we need them to be available in every major hospital, working across hospital departments and with community alcohol services, to ensure that people struggling with alcohol problems receive the help they need."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "We also need to put prevention measures in place to stop people reaching the stage when they need to attend hospital in the first place."

He said these measures include minimum unit pricing and restrictions on alcohol marketing to help prevent alcohol harm and reduce costs for the NHS.

Across England, OHID estimates admissions to hospital with a primary diagnosis of an alcohol-related condition, or a secondary diagnosis with an alcohol-related external cause cost the NHS £2.2 billion in 2020-21.

It was up from £1.9 billion estimated for 2019-20.

A Government spokesperson said: "Alcohol use can ruin lives and destroy families which is why we are acting to support those most at risk."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said a record £532m of additional investment has been made through to 2024-25 to improve drug and alcohol treatment and recovery service as part of a 10-year drug strategy.

They added: "We are also funding specialist alcohol care teams at one in four hospitals in England, based on those with the greatest need."

Director of public health for Wigan Council Rachael Musgrave said: “Our drug and alcohol specialist nurse team at Wigan Infirmary works hard to reduce avoidable alcohol and drug-related admissions and A&E attendances, while providing intervention and education to support individuals admitted with drug and alcohol-related issues.

“Over the past two years additional funding from NHS England has allowed us to expand this to a seven-day service.

“WWL NHS Foundation Trust works in partnership with We Are With You, who deliver community drug and alcohol treatment services in neighbourhoods across the borough.

"They are also training local residents to become RSPH-accredited Alcohol Health Champions so they can talk to others in their community about alcohol-related health issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A major area of focus is prevention, and we are working closely with partners including our local Primary Care Networks to develop primary and secondary prevention approaches to alcohol and liver health.

"Meanwhile, our Be Well health advisors are able to provide specialist advice and support for residents looking to reduce their alcohol consumption.