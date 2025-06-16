Tens of thousands of patients were waiting for routine treatment at Wigan’s hospitals in April, new figures show.

The news came after Chancellor Rachel Reeves gave the NHS a cash injection worth an extra £29bn per year.

NHS England figures show 50,409 patients were waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) at the end of April – up slightly from 50,122 in March, but a decrease on 54,550 in April last year.

Of those, 1,985 (four per cent) had been waiting for longer than a year.

The median waiting time from referral to treatment at WWL facilities was 14 weeks at the end of April – down from 15 weeks in March.

Nationally, 6.23 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of April — down slightly from 6.25 million at the end of March, and the lowest figure since April 2023.

Speaking after her spending review on Wednesday, Ms Reeves claimed the NHS had been "put on its knees" by under-investment by the previous government, adding: "We are investing in Britain’s renewal, and we will turn that around."

The new investment will come from the capital settlement for the NHS and will also help to speed up diagnoses with scans and treatment available in places such as shopping centres and high streets.

Separate figures show 1.7 million patients in England were waiting for a key diagnostic test in April – the same as in March.

At Wigan hospitals, 11,179 patients were waiting for one of 14 standard tests, such as an MRI scan, non-obstetric ultrasound or gastroscopy at this time.

Of them, 2,009 (18 per cent) had been waiting for at least six weeks.

Other figures show WWL cancer patients are not being seen quickly enough.

The NHS states 85 per cent of cancer patients with an urgent referral should start treatment within 62 days.

But NHS England data shows just 82 per cent of cancer patients urgently referred to Wigan facilities in April began treatment within two months of their referral.

But that was up from both 78 per cent in March, and 77 per cent in April last year.

Oncologist Prof Pat Price, chair of Radiotherapy UK, called for "a big chunk" of the investment announced by the Chancellor to be channelled into radiotherapy.

She added: "The cancer crisis is not easing. Without urgent investment in modern equipment, workforce expansion, and smarter delivery models, patients will continue to face unacceptable delays.

"We stand ready to work with the Government to ensure that both the upcoming NHS 10-Year Plan and the National Cancer Plan seize this opportunity to get cancer care right and to ensure radiotherapy plays the central role in transforming cancer care."

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting, said the NHS was "on the road to recovery after years of soaring waiting times, thanks to investment and "fundamental reform".

He added: "Thanks to our interventions and the hard work of NHS staff, the overall waiting list has now fallen in April for the first time in 17 years – dropping by almost a quarter of a million since we took office.

"This is just the start. We’ve delivered millions of extra appointments since July, we are pushing on with our mission to get the NHS working for patients once again as we deliver our Plan for Change."