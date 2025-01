Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Almost 1,500 women in Wigan have been diagnosed with endometriosis, new figures suggest.

A charity has welcomed increased research into the disease, saying the historical lack of figures on endometriosis has undermined investment to support those with the condition.

It comes as a report published by the Women and Equalities Committee found UK women suffering from painful reproductive health conditions, such as endometriosis, sometimes have to wait years for a diagnosis and treatment.

Office for National Statistics figures suggest 262,065 women in England were diagnosed with endometriosis by the NHS between March 2011 and December 2021.

Endometriosis has physical, psychological, social, and economic impacts, including severe abdominal and pelvic pain, extreme tiredness, anxiety and infertility.

In Wigan, 1,485 women were found to suffer from the chronic gynaecological condition in the same period, which represents 998 diagnoses per 100,000 women in the area.

The ONS estimates two per cent of reproductive age women in England suffer from endometriosis, but this is likely to be an underestimate as many women will not have a diagnosis.

Endometriosis charities including Endometriosis UK suggest about 10 per cent of women suffer from the condition.

Emma Cox, CEO of Endometriosis UK, said the charity welcomes expanding research conducted on endometriosis and an improved understanding of the condition and its impacts.

She said: "The relative lack of both data and research into endometriosis has historically made it easy to overlook or fail to grasp the seriousness of the disease.

"Without strong evidence, decision-makers in healthcare and other sectors have either not recognised the scale of the issue, or not been able to argue for investments to support those with endometriosis."

She added recent research and findings on endometriosis are drawing a picture of the condition "that will be impossible to ignore", and that the charity will soon call for "investment in early diagnosis; access to treatment; and other support for those with endometriosis".

Across the North West, there were 1,159 endometriosis diagnoses per 100,000 women between March 2011 and December 2021.

The average age for women who received a diagnosis was 35 years.

Meanwhile, women in richer areas tended to have lower diagnosis rates than those in poorer areas, which the ONS said may reflect private healthcare use.

Additionally, women self-reporting to be in bad health or disabled were more likely to have an endometriosis diagnosis than those who were in very good health or non-disabled, respectively.

An NHS England spokesperson said: "The NHS is committed to helping women affected by endometriosis and, while there have been some improvements, we know there is a lot more to do.

"We have improved the information available to women on menstrual pain to help women to recognise when they may need more help, and we’re also supporting all local areas to develop a Women’s Health Hub which will help women to be diagnosed early and have their condition managed better to improve outcomes."