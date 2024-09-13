Almost 2,000 new safeguarding concerns were investigated in adult social care in Wigan last year, figures show.

When an adult in care is judged to be at risk of abuse or neglect, local authorities have a duty to carry out an enquiry.

Figures from NHS England show new enquiries were raised around 1,900 times about adults in social care in Wigan.

Over the same period, 1,800 enquiries were completed – giving an insight into the nature of the complaints and how they were handled.

The most common safeguarding concern in Wigan was for neglect and acts of omission – meaning care needs were being ignored. This featured in 610 cases.

Across England there was a small increase (two per cent) in the number of new enquiries to an estimated 176,560 in 2023-24, involving 141,080 individuals.

Neglect was also the most common reason nationally, cited in 43 per cent of 166,170 concluded enquiries.

This was followed by concerns about physical abuse (40,305 cases) and financial or material abuse (29,700 cases).

Nationally, a risk was identified and action was taken to deal with it in 77 per cent of cases.

In a small proportion of cases (three per cent, or 5,795), the person was deemed to be at risk, but action was not taken.

ADASS, a membership body for social care workers, said safeguarding vulnerable adults is a "careful balancing act".

CEO Anna Hemmings said: "While some people need protection, others choose and have the right to live in a way which presents risks.

"For this group, the role of social care teams is to make them aware of the risks and ensure they know where support is available to them if and when they choose to take it."

Nationally, 56,075 concerns were investigated regarding people in care homes, alongside 13,845 in hospitals.

In Wigan these figures were around 385 and 145 respectively.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Abuse of any kind – especially against vulnerable people in care – is unacceptable.

"This government is taking action to ensure people are treated with the respect and safety they deserve, including through reviewing and reforming the Care Quality Commission.

"We are determined to grip the crisis in social care. We will create a National Care Service, which will be underpinned by national standards and delivered locally to ensure that everyone lives an independent, dignified life."