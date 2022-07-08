It means that Wigan is the second fattest place in the North West, with only Knowsley on Merseyside faring worse at 74 per cent.

The latest data represents figures for 2020/21 and is the highest recorded percentage of the region's population since records began in 2015/16.

Detailed analysis by food addiction experts at the UK Addiction Treatment Group shows that in 2015/16, 63.2 per cent of the region were classified as overweight or obese. This figure, they say, has risen every year since, and now stands at 65.9 per cent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nuno Albuquerque, Consultant Treatment Lead at food addiction specialists UKAT

For England, this figure stands at 63.5 per cent, making the North West collectively more overweight or obese than the rest of the country.

The area in the region where the fewest percentage of overweight or obese people live is Cheshire West and Chester, according to UKAT’s analysis of Public Health England’s new data.

It is estimated that overweight and obesity related conditions across the UK are costing the NHS an enormous £6.1 billion each year, and the pressure on our hospitals is greater than ever.

A massive 73.7 per cent of Wigan adults are deemed overweight or obese

Latest NHS figures revealed by the UK Addiction Treatment Group suggest that across the North West, hospital admissions where obesity was a factor was 1,842 per 100,000 in 2018/19, the highest recorded in history.

Comparatively in England, the hospital admission rate per 100,000 in 2018/19 was 1,615.

But, if everyone who are overweight or obese lost just 2.5kg each - equating to one-third of a stone - it could save the NHS £105 million over the next five years.

Most worryingly, PHE revealed that one in three children leaving primary school is already overweight or obese.

Public Health England made it clear in July 2020 that being overweight or obese is associated with an increased risk of hospitalisation, severe symtpoms, advanced levels of treatment, admission to Intensive Care Units and death from COVID-19, yet excess weight is one of the few modifiable health factors.

Nuno Albuquerque, Consultant Treatment Lead at food addiction specialists UKAT comments;

“Unfortunately, the North West looks to be in an obesity health crisis, with rates of obesity rising steadily over the last few years. Ultimately, as a region, people are eating and drinking too many calories. We recognise that there’ll be many different reasons for this daily over-consumption; for some, it’ll be a lack of understanding as to the nutritional value in what they eat, hence the recent introduction of calories labels on menus in restaurants.

“But what we know first-hand is that for some, over-consumption has no longer become a choice. Certain types of foods, like highly sugary foods, react with the brain’s dopamine receptors to create feelings of pleasure. Once your brain becomes used to receiving excessive amounts of sugar, you might start to experience intense cravings, which can result in a food addiction.

“Like all behavioural addictions, food addiction is treatable with the right support as it’s likely that the person will be suffering with an underlying psychological issue, like low self-esteem or as a result from trauma. We urge anyone suffering to simply ask for help.”

The experts at the UK Addiction Treatment Group have put together a list of nine ways in which you can identify if you might have a food addiction;

Eating when you are low or upset to try and make yourself feel happy

Compulsively eating even when you are not physically hungry

Eating beyond the point of fullness

Lethargy and headaches due to overconsumption of sugar, fat or salt

Obsessively thinking about your next meal or when you can binge

Intense feelings of guilt following episodes of overeating

Attempting to hide your overeating from others by eating in secret

Feeling as if you are not in control of your cravings

Attempting to compensate for binges through dieting or purging