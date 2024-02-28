Appeal after death of 55-year-old woman at Wigan Infirmary
A next of kin appeal was made after the death of a 55-year-old Wigan woman.
Charley Jenkins, who was also known as Linda Morgan, died at Wigan Infirmary on Tuesday (February 27).
Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Coroner’s Office on 0161 856 4687.