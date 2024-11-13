Appeal to only use 'extremely busy' Wigan A&E in life or limb-threatening situations

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 13th Nov 2024, 14:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Hospital bosses are urging people to stay away from Wigan Infirmary’s “extremely busy” A&E department if possible.

Several appeals have been posted over recent days on Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s Facebook page.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest says: "Our emergency department is extremely busy. Keep our emergency department free for those who really need it.

“Unless your condition is life and limb-threatening, use 111.nhs.uk to be directed to the right care for you.”

Other sources of care include pharmacies, GPs and Leigh Urgent Treatment Centre.

Related topics:WiganHospitalWigan InfirmaryFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice