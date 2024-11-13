Appeal to only use 'extremely busy' Wigan A&E in life or limb-threatening situations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hospital bosses are urging people to stay away from Wigan Infirmary’s “extremely busy” A&E department if possible.

Several appeals have been posted over recent days on Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s Facebook page.

The latest says: "Our emergency department is extremely busy. Keep our emergency department free for those who really need it.

“Unless your condition is life and limb-threatening, use 111.nhs.uk to be directed to the right care for you.”

Other sources of care include pharmacies, GPs and Leigh Urgent Treatment Centre.