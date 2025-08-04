August Bank Holiday Health Tips: How To Make It A Bank Holiday To Remember For The Right Reasons

With the summer bank holiday coming up on 25th August, NHS Greater Manchester is asking everyone to plan ahead and to ‘Get To Know Where To Go’ if you or someone else becomes unwell – helping to keep the bank holiday fun going.

If we’re lucky enough to have hot weather, make sure you take precautions – limiting your time in the heat if you can. When outside, stay in the shade especially between 11am and 3pm, wear sunscreen, a hat and light clothes, drink water and avoid exercise or activity that makes you hotter. For more information visit NHS advice - How to cope in warm weather.

If you take prescription medication, then make sure you plan ahead. Every bank holiday, NHS 111 sees huge increases in people getting in touch because they’ve run out of a prescription medicine due to GP practices and pharmacies having different opening hours over the bank holiday weekend. That’s why if you take regular medicines or repeat prescriptions, it’s important to make sure you have enough to last the long weekend and to order them with as much notice as possible – by being prepared you can save yourself time and ensure NHS 111 is there for those who really need it.

For any minor health conditions and queries, going to your local pharmacy is an easy and convenient way to get expert advice. As well as ailments like headaches and hay fever, under Pharmacy First your pharmacist can now assess and treat seven more conditions – including earache, sore throat and urinary tract infections – without the need for a GP appointment or prescription. If your health issue isn’t one of the Pharmacy First conditions or something a pharmacist can already help with ( How pharmacies can help), you may be advised to see your GP.

If you need support with contraception, many pharmacies can initiate oral contraception and to supply oral contraception for those already taking it. Many pharmacies also provide Emergency Hormonal Contraception (the ‘morning after pill’), in some cases free - check your local council website for more information.

If you have pain in your mouth, teeth or gums, call the Greater Manchester Dental Helpline on 0333 332 3800. It is available 8am to 10pm every day, including weekends and bank holidays, for those who need urgent help when their dental practice is closed, or do not have a regular dentist. A charge may apply.

Greater Manchester’s Urgent Eye Care Service can provide help quickly if you have a sudden change in vision, red or painful eyes or new flashes or floaters. The service is available throughout the week including evenings and weekends.

Go to Minor and urgent eyecare services to find an optician that is part of the service. This is not a walk-in service so always call first.

For mental health crisis support, there are free 24/7 helplines covering Greater Manchester – just call NHS 111 and press 2 for the mental health option.

For non-emergencies call or visit online NHS 111, but remember if it is life threatening or an emergency please do still call 999 or go to your nearest emergency department.

Dr Claire Lake, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at NHS Greater Manchester said: “We want everyone to enjoy their August bank holiday, which is why we encourage taking the time to plan ahead for common minor health conditions to help you have a memorable bank holiday for all the right reasons.

“As well as ensuring you have enough repeat prescription medication to last the weekend, make sure you also have a basic self-care kit at home to manage the symptoms of minor health conditions. This can include sun cream, painkillers, plasters, anti-diarrhoea tablets and antihistamines, all of which can be bought from your local supermarket or pharmacy.

“If you need expert advice use NHS 111 online or call 111 to get assessed and be directed to the right place which may be a pharmacy or a walk-in centre. If you have a serious or life-threatening injury, go straight to A&E. The NHS is here for you if you need it.”