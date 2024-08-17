But many sources of healthcare are closed on national holidays, such as GP practices and pharmacies, which can leave people struggling to get the help they need.
So we have collated a list of the pharmacies in and around Wigan which will be open on Monday, August 26.
Several pharmacies across Wigan borough will open on the August bank holiday Photo: Matt Cardy
The pharmacy at Asda, on Edge Green Lane, Golborne, will be open from 10am to 4pm Photo: Michelle Adamson
The pharmacy at Tesco, on Spinning Jenny Way, Leigh, will open from 10am to 4pm Photo: Submitted
The pharmacy at Asda, on Soho Street, Newtown, will be open from 10am to 4pm Photo: Submitted
