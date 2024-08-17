August bank holiday: the six pharmacies in and around Wigan which will be open

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 17th Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
Health issues can come up at any day or time, including on bank holidays.

But many sources of healthcare are closed on national holidays, such as GP practices and pharmacies, which can leave people struggling to get the help they need.

So we have collated a list of the pharmacies in and around Wigan which will be open on Monday, August 26.

Several pharmacies across Wigan borough will open on the August bank holiday

1. Pharmacies open for business

Several pharmacies across Wigan borough will open on the August bank holiday Photo: Matt Cardy

Photo Sales
The pharmacy at Asda, on Edge Green Lane, Golborne, will be open from 10am to 4pm

2. Pharmacies open for business

The pharmacy at Asda, on Edge Green Lane, Golborne, will be open from 10am to 4pm Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
The pharmacy at Tesco, on Spinning Jenny Way, Leigh, will open from 10am to 4pm

3. Pharmacies open for business

The pharmacy at Tesco, on Spinning Jenny Way, Leigh, will open from 10am to 4pm Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The pharmacy at Asda, on Soho Street, Newtown, will be open from 10am to 4pm

4. Pharmacies open for business

The pharmacy at Asda, on Soho Street, Newtown, will be open from 10am to 4pm Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:WiganGP practices

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.