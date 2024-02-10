Average Greater Manchester GP looking after hundreds more patients as doctor workforce shrinks
The Royal College of GPs said action is needed to recruit more doctors and keep them in the profession longer as patient lists become unsustainable.
Analysis of NHS data shows the number of registered GP patients in the NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care Board increased from 2,909,000 people in September 2015 to 3,249,000 in December.
Meanwhile, the full-time and fully qualified GP workforce in the area fell from 1,432 doctors to 1,418 over the same period.
It meant the patient list of the average Greater Manchester GP grew by 259 people to a total of 2,291 patients last year – an increase of 13 per cent.
In 2015, former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt pledged to recruit 5,000 more GPs by 2020. However, the number of fully qualified doctors at GP surgeries in England has fallen by 1,877.
Yet across England, the number of registered patients increased by 11 per cent.
With the rise in patients far outstripping change in GP numbers, it meant the average GP's patient list grew by 18 per cent.
Prof Kamila Hawthorne, chair of the RCGP, said: "The latest available figures show that GPs and our teams are working harder than ever to make sure patients receive the care and services they need under difficult circumstances.
"The data makes clear that the need for our care continues to spiral, yet we still have fewer qualified, full-time equivalent GPs than before the pandemic – and we need practical action to address this."
She added the increasing demand for GP services and overall fall in fully qualified doctors has led to the average patient list "becoming unsustainable".
Including doctors in training, the GP workforce headcount in Greater Manchester has grown over the past year – from 2,405 doctors in December 2022 to 2,449 in the past December.
Across England, the headcount grew by 1,064 staff over the same period to nearly 47,000 doctors in December.
Prof Hawthorne said: "It is encouraging that more doctors are choosing general practice and that we currently have more GPs in training than ever before."