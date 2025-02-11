Avoid A&E this half term with health advice for parents and carers

With half-term approaching, NHS Greater Manchester is urging parents to take simple steps to keep their children healthy and if they do become poorly, to get the right care without unnecessary trips to A&E. Many common childhood illnesses can be effectively managed at home or through local NHS services such as community pharmacies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing common childhood conditions

Winter illnesses such as colds, flu, and stomach bugs are common in young children. Look out for early symptoms and you can manage them at home, or with NHS support:

Coughs and colds are usually mild and can be managed with rest and fluids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

User (UGC) Submitted

A raised temperature is natural response to infection, use children’s paracetamol or ibuprofen as needed. If a child under 3 months has a temperature over 38°C, or if a child over 3 months has a temperature above 39°C, seek medical advice. Your GP can help or NHS 111 when the GP is closed.

Sore throats are often viral and can be soothed with warm drinks and honey (for children over one year old).

Ear discomfort, usually following coughs and colds, often clears up on its own and can be relieved with painkillers.

If a child has an upset stomach, make sure they drink plenty of water and encourage regular handwashing to prevent germs spreading.

Get To Know Where To Go

NHS services are available to support parents:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pharmacy First - Pharmacists can provide expert advice, including treatment, for minor illnesses for children aged 1-17years, without needing a GP appointment. NHS 111 is available 24/7 online or by calling 111 for medical advice and guidance. Always call for a child below the age of 5.

Remember it’s free and there are translation services.

GP practices - Contact your GP for ongoing health concerns or worsening symptoms.

Urgent Treatment Centres can treat minor injuries and urgent but non-life-threatening conditions.

Avoiding A&E for non-emergencies

A&E should only be used for serious or life-threatening conditions. Parents are encouraged to use NHS 111 online or by phone for guidance on symptoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Manisha Kumar, chief medical officer for NHS Greater Manchester, said: "We know that winter bugs are still making the rounds and it's natural for parents and carers to worry when their child is unwell. However, many common illnesses can be treated at home or with the help of a pharmacist, without the need for an A&E visit. By using NHS 111, Pharmacy First, and GP services, families can get the right care quickly and easily.”

Keeping children healthy over half-term

To prevent illness and support overall well-being, parents should:

Encourage regular physical activity and outdoor play to boost overall health.

Book those regular check-ups including with the dentist and optician.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up to date with vaccinations, including the flu vaccine where eligible.

Maintain a healthy diet and sleep routine which will support the immune system.

For more information, visit NHS website, www.nhs.uk