Baby memories: pictures of Wigan new-borns and their families April to June 2013

Here is another wonderfully cute collection of Wigan babies from our picture archives. These were taken mainly at Wigan Infirmary’s maternity unit between April and June 2013.
By Charles Graham
Published 10th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT

They’ll be going to big school in September!

1. Royal Marines Commando-turned-midwife Rob Marrow, who delivered his own son Charlie at home when his wife Claire went into labour, with them both and their daughter Ruby, 16 months

2. Natalie Carter and David Jones from Whitledge Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, with baby Jack, weighing 5lb 15oz

3. Shamaila Haleem from Corfe Close, Aspull, with baby Muhammad Shahzaib Khurram, weighing 7lb 4oz

4. Johnathan Anderson of Railway Road Leigh with baby Amara weighing 7lb 11oz. Mum is Billie-Jean Anderson

