Belong Crowned Wigan’s Top Not-for-Profit Care Operator

Belong Wigan, the town’s leading dementia specialist, has attained a 100% customer satisfaction review score on reviews site Carehome.co.uk, earning a coveted place in the North West’s Top 20 Care Homes 2025 ranking.

As a result, the award, based entirely on independent appraisals from customers and their families over the past year, distinguishes the Millers Lane care village as Wigan borough’s only not-for-profit care operator to achieve a place with a perfect score.

Customers leaving reviews are asked to rate all aspects of a care home's offering, including its people, care and support, management, facilities, and overall value for money.

One recent five-star review from a wife of a resident said: “Great staff, all friendly and reliable. Really dedicated to their work and make my husband feel content. Belong is the best experience for residents and family.”

Another shared: “I had heard about Belong from a friend who recommended them. Mum has had a new lease of life, despite her dementia. She says, ‘You don’t need to worry about me love, I am being well looked after.’ This means the world [...] thank you to everyone for the care, kindness and respect you have shown to our mum.”

Rated ‘outstanding’ by care regulators, Care Quality Commission (CQC), the village comprises six supported living ‘households’, each home to a dozen residents with private ensuite bedrooms and shared use of communal lounge, kitchen and dining, and outdoor space. The pioneering setup maximises independence, particularly for people living with dementia, and is lauded in reviews for being ‘very cosy’, ‘homely’ and ‘well thought out.’

Additionally, adjacent to the village hub, two courts of 54 independent living apartments are home to older people residing self-sufficiently. Optional extra support is available to the tenants via the Belong at Home community care service, as well as for those living in their own homes in the area. Last summer, it was named in the country’s Top 20 Large & Mid-size Home Care Groups based on customer reviews on sister site Homecare.co.uk.

Commenting on the results, Gill Menguy, general manager at Belong Wigan, said: “It is fantastic to receive such high praise from our customers. They are the experts in what they need to live life their way and to hear we are doing a top job in making this happen pays testimony to the hard work of our wonderful colleagues. Onwards and upwards!”

More information about Belong can be found at www.belong.org.uk or by emailing [email protected]