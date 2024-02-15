News you can trust since 1853
Belong Wigan residents celebrate Valentine's Day

Older people residing at Belong Wigan care village in Platt Bridge enjoyed a Valentine's treat in the form of a special dinner served by a butler in the buff.
By Jack MaddixContributor
Published 15th Feb 2024, 12:03 GMT
Charlene Frodsham, experience coordinator at Belong Wigan, said: "Our customers enjoyed a special Valentine's Day, with a meal served by our guest Taz of Buff Boyz Butlers. They loved the experience and there were plenty of laughs - definitely a memorable moment for everyone! Thank you, Taz, for making our ladies' night!

