News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Join a gym in Wigan in time for National Fitness Day

Best gyms in Wigan: Here are 11 of the highest-rated according to Google reviews as National Fitness Day approaches

It’s National Fitness Day on Wednesday, September 21, and there could be some great joining deals up for grabs at gyms across Wigan.

By Jon Peake
Friday, 16th September 2022, 4:37 pm
Updated Friday, 16th September 2022, 4:45 pm

National Fitness Day is a chance to highlight the role physical activity plays across the UK, helping raise awareness of its importance in encouraging people to lead healthier and more active lifestyles.

We’ve taken 11 of the highest-rated gyms in Wigan according to Google reviews - with a rating of 4.5 or above and which have at least 15 reviews - and put them into a gallery for you to view, plus contact details should you choose to join or enquire as to any special offers they may have on ahead of National Fitness Day.

And these are just the gyms in central Wigan or within a two-mile radius. There are loads more excellent gyms and fitness centres in the borough for you to check out.

Now get sweaty!

1. The PT Studio

The PT Studio in Leeds Street has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 203 Google reviews. Telephone 07506 673955

Photo: site

Photo Sales

2. Trans4orm

Trans4orm at Wharf Mill Retail Park has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 47 Google reviews. Telephone 01942 597961

Photo: site

Photo Sales

3. Elite Fitness Factory

Elite Fitness Factory in Swan Meadow Road has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 41 Google reviews. Telephone 01942 571734

Photo: site

Photo Sales

4. Heaven v Hell Fitness

Heaven v Hell Fitness in Leopold Street, Pemberton, has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 30 Google reviews. Telephone 07850 135860

Photo: site

Photo Sales
WiganGoogle
Next Page
Page 1 of 3