Caring Connections is celebrating its 30th year of operation, primarily delivering across Merseyside, now proud to open a new flagship branch in Wigan.The charity specialises in the provision of social care services to vulnerable adults, bereavement counselling, community wellbeing projects and suicide prevention training.Working in collaboration with Wigan Council, the charity says it will be specifically targeting vulnerable adults across the Worsley Mesnes area, providing high quality care services.

The motto of Caring Connections is “we care for our carers so they can for care for others”, an ethos which helped the organisation win a place in the Top 100 employers to work for across the UK in 2021, this being for their dedication for supporting their employees placing their wellbeing as a priority.

Caring Connections staff ready for action in Wigan

The charity was also highlighted on the recent BBC social care documentary, had staff invited to the Prime Minister’s Social Care thank you event and even had one member of the team win a national social care competition in which they won a Caribbean holiday!

Paul Growney, CEO of Caring Connections, said: “We are really excited to open up this new branch in Wigan and look forward to supporting the Wigan community.

“We have many opportunities for both new and experienced staff to join our charity so please contact us if you would like to know more.

“Over the next year we will be developing a range of new community projects all focused on improving the wellbeing of some of Wigans most vulnerable residents.”