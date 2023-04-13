Boost for Wigan workers as social care charity invests £4m in staff pay

Community Integrated Care will pay 5,000 of its frontline support workers £10.92 per hour in England and £11.40 per hour in Scotland.

The uplift will see the charity pay the voluntary “real living wage” recommended by the Living Wage Foundation.

It follows £8m invested by the organisation since November 2021 as part of its commitment to employee pay, reward and well-being.

Assistant Service Leader Mohamed Bah (left) with support workers Petunia Mdakame and Nathaniel Ford-Frances

There will be equivalent uplifts for the charity’s advanced support workers and nurses.

Community Integrated Care has campaigned for better pay and fairer conditions for social care workers, raising awareness of the challenges faced by frontline colleagues in national media and lobbying policymakers for better reward and recognition.