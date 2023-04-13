Boost for Wigan workers as social care charity invests £4m in staff pay
A social care charity providing services in Wigan has announced it will invest £4m in wages for staff.
Community Integrated Care will pay 5,000 of its frontline support workers £10.92 per hour in England and £11.40 per hour in Scotland.
The uplift will see the charity pay the voluntary “real living wage” recommended by the Living Wage Foundation.
It follows £8m invested by the organisation since November 2021 as part of its commitment to employee pay, reward and well-being.
There will be equivalent uplifts for the charity’s advanced support workers and nurses.
Community Integrated Care has campaigned for better pay and fairer conditions for social care workers, raising awareness of the challenges faced by frontline colleagues in national media and lobbying policymakers for better reward and recognition.
Chief executive Jim Kane said: "It is a statement to our entire workforce of how much we value and appreciate everything they do and the incredible impact that they have on the lives of the people we support.”