Borough care provider strengthens operations team with new appointment

Ali Gopaul will oversee the organisation’s Greater Manchester care villages, as well as the group’s health and fitness provision across all locations.

In his new role as Operations Manager, Ali will work closely with teams in Atherton, Wigan and Didsbury, all of which hold Outstanding or Good ratings with the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Belong’s on-site state-of-the-art exercise studios and specialist fitness instructors also fall under his remit. The operator’s gym provision has a proven track record in enablement and rehabilitation, supporting older people to maintain their independence through improved strength, balance, mobility and wellbeing outcomes.

Ali Gopaul, Belong's new operations manager

Originally from Mauritius, he grew up around a family of healthcare professionals, who sparked Ali’s passion for helping others and seeking a career in care. His work history includes working for Bradford District Council, managing day care for adults with physical and mental health disabilities, before moving into operations and regional management positions in the private sector. After heading up care homes as Registered Manager, Ali broadened his experience, taking on operational roles in older people’s and dementia care and raising standards in nursing and residential settings.

With over 18 years in care and an MSc Health and Social Care Management, Ali comes well-equipped with a deep knowledge and vast experience of the sector to meet Belong’s exceptional standards of care provision.

In his most recent role, he was awarded a personal certificate of recognition from the High Sheriff of Lancashire for his exceptional service to the community during the Covid-19 pandemic, whilst managing a residential and dementia care home for one of the UK’s largest charity care providers.

Ali said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Belong; I really share the organisation’s values and philosophy, and I am an advocate for the village model. I look forward to building on our reputation and the high-quality care we offer our customers, their families, and local communities.”

Belong chief operating officer, Stacey McCann, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Ali to the team. He brings with him a wealth of experience working in care, and his strength in developing relationships, along with his personable character, make him an invaluable addition to Belong.”

Ali joins Belong as the group prepares to open its eighth and ninth care villages, with Belong Chester opening in January 2022, followed by Belong Birkdale in Southport, scheduled to open later in 2022.