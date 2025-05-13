A Wigan mum felled by no fewer than FOUR strokes in just two years has urged other victims to “fight back” because there is “still so much life to live for.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Porter has managed to resume her a job as a psychotherapist, despite a series of devastating setbacks which, at times, left her wheelchair-bound and sightless.

But the Billinge 60-year-old has on each occasion gradually fought her way back to relative good health, through medication and exercise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Formerly from Shevington, mother of one Helen was forced to give up her job for a period and downsize to a bunglaow for medical and financial reasons.

The couple renewed their marital vows in December 2023

And she admits there is an ever-present fear that further cerebral accidents could strike at any moment, because there has been no warning before any of the episodes, which may or may not be connected with the diabetes from which she has suffered for the past 30 years.

She also feels that swifter treatment after the first stroke might also have meant a more successful recovery.

But nonetheless she wants other people at risk from such accidents to be aware that there can be a way back and that treatment is available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen said: “I have been on holiday to Canada (where son Joshua lives) on my own while in a wheelchair. I have taught myself to walk again on each occasion and got myself back to being able to work.

Helen Porter after one of the four strokes she has suffered in the last two years or so

"It’s all down to determination. If you just lie there and do nothing, then you are not going to get better, especially in the first six months after a stroke.”

It was at the end of January 2023 as Helen was driving her car through Standish that she suffered her first stroke.

She said: “I had just been to the beautician for a facial. One minute I was OK, the next I was very dizzy and feeling disorientated. At first I thought I had lost control of the car – that there was something mechanical wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But when I got out of the vehicle I could not walk very well. I had had a tooth infection and initially went to the dentist who told me that this wasn’t a dental matter and suggested I went to a doctor. He in turn sent me to A&E but they sent me home, saying there was nothing wrong with me after a scan.

Helen and Carl Porter enjoy a holiday together even though she has suffered several strokes

"The next day they phoned back to say there may be something wrong after all and I was called in for another scan. It was confirmed that I had had a stroke in the brain stem, which apparently is a hard place to detect strokes.

"I then spent two days on a corridor on A&E. Eventually I was so tired I walked out and went back to my GP who prescribed blood thinners, aspirin and statins, while arranging for me to undergo physiotherapy."

Thereafter Helen’s condition deteriorated to the point that she was confined to a wheelchair and was temporarily blinded. But by taking the medication and doing the hard yards she had regained 85 per cent of her fitness, was walking again and her eyesight had recovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May 2023, Helen suffered a second, milder, stroke as she slept. This time she spent three days in an A&E corridor, but this time stuck it out and was prescribed more medication and physiotherapy. The first stroke had affected her right side; this time it was the left and she again found herself as a wheelchair user. Again she fought back, but the episode left her with a limp.

A picture of Carl and Helen Porter before the latter suffered the first of her strokes

Helen’s third stroke came in January 2024 and this time she was sent to Salford Royal Hospital because Wigan Infirmary couldn’t find anything wrong. Salford did identify another cerebral accident which affected her mobility and there followed another three months of recovery.

And the most recent attack took place last Christmas Day, again affecting her mobility and her speech to an extent, and after an overnight stay at Salford Royal – to which she and electrical engineer husband Carl headed as soon as they knew something was amiss – she began another course of physio.

Helen said: “There is no question that these strokes are tough to deal with but there is still so much life to live for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have had to change our lives. I still actually have a driver’s licence but choose not to drive. We got rid of my car, we sold the house in Shevington and the office in Orrell and moved into a bungalow so it’s easier for me to get around and for us to manage on Carl’s salary alone.

"But there are ways back and I am now working from home.

"I want other people who have had a stroke that there is hope and, if you work at it, you can recover and walk again.

"I wouldn't say that my after-care has been great, especially after the first stroke. There are injections that you can receive within the first four hours that can limit the damage and I didn't get that.

"And can’t help worrying that there might be more attacks. There are no warnings and no pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I am on more medication now and I am being very strict about my diabetes and keepind the levels just right so, fingers crossed, I will be OK in the future.”

The couple renewed their wedding vows during a Caribbean cruise in December 2023

If you have any concerns about strokes, contact the Stroke Association on https://www.stroke.org.uk/stroke/support