Brave Wigan schoolgirl gets the chop to help other people

Molly Catterall, 14, has cavernomas, made up of abnormal blood vessels in the brain which can cause a stroke or even death if they bleed.

She has day-to-day problems because of the genetic condition, including seizures and issues with her memory, concentration and co-ordination.

The Hindley High School pupil has been inspired by her condition to do something to help other people.

Molly Catterall

She will have 10 inches of her long hair cut off today, so it can be sent to charity Little Princess Trust and used to make a wig for a child who has lost their own hair due to illness or the treatment they received.

Molly is also collecting sponsorship and has so far raised more than £400, which will be donated to the Cavernoma Alliance.

Her mum Karen Winterflood, who lives in Hindley and has the same condition, said: “She does lots of fund-raising and has decided to raise money for the charity, but also have her hair cut off to donate to the Little Princess Trust. She is just so selfless.

“There are not many 14-year-olds who would have their hair cut off. She said she would rather a little girl have it to make a wig.”

It will be live-streamed on Facebook so her supporters can see the moment she loses her locks.

Her mum said that rather than feeling nervous about the dramatic chop, Molly was excited to be raising money and helping other people.

Karen said: “The charity pays for residentials and stuff like that. When we go for the weekend, it’s for children who live with the condition. If she is tired, she doesn’t get frowned upon and everyone understands what’s wrong with her. It’s amazing and she doesn’t want them to stop.”

Donate to Molly’s appeal for the Cavernoma Alliance at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/cavafamilies

To find out more about cavernomas and the support available, go to cavernoma.org.uk