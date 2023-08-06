Staff at Millennium Care – which runs care homes in Standish – raised more than £3,600 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The team tackled Snowdon in May, Scafell Pike in June, and finally Ben Nevis in July.

Team at the summit of Ben Nevis

Omair Haider, managing director at Millennium Care, said: “I’m so proud of my team for taking on a momentous challenge to raise money for such a worthy cause. I want to thank all sponsors and donators too, the support we have received has been very generous and we’re all extremely thankful.

“Alzheimer's affects many of our residents and it is important for us to work for something on their behalf.”

Sue Clarke, Alzheimer’s Society Area Manager for Greater Manchester said: “At Alzheimer’s Society we rely on the generous support of local organisations like Millennium Care.

" Around 900,000 people are currently living with dementia in the UK and one in three of us will go on to develop dementia in our lifetimes. But there is hope and the recent news about new drug therapies is a bright light at the end of a very dark tunnel.

“We’re so proud of Alzheimer’s Society’s role in funding the early years of that research.

“Our investment in research and innovation is made possible by the support of all kinds of organisations as well as thousands of individual fundraising endeavours across the country each year.

“We are committed to improving the lives of people currently living with the condition, while continuing to invest in research, product innovation, and calling on the Government to get diagnosis rates back up and on target.”

The challenge was made possible thanks to some amazing sponsors who provided financial and equipment donations. These included: Bee Adventures, Alessandro Caruso Architects, A Good Day, Commercial Business Communications, Everyroom Interiors and Acticare.

Millennium Care is an award-winning care home group with five homes across Lancashire and Greater Manchester.