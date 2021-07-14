Care home is now ‘good’, say inspectors

Lakeview, an Exemplar Health Care home in Leigh with 30 residents, was praised by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after a recent inspection.

The centre was judged to “require improvement” when it was previously checked in July 2019 and the provider was in breach of regulations relating to safe care and treatment and good governance.

But the CQC found changes had been made there, improving its rating to “good” in all areas.

Lakeview in Leigh

The watchdog’s report said: “The provider completed an action plan after the last inspection to show what they would do and by when to improve. At this inspection we found improvements had been made and the provider was no longer in breach of regulations.”

At this inspection, the CQC solely looked at whether the service was safe and well-led, as no concerns had previously been raised in the three other categories usually considered (effective, caring and responsive).

Maxine Buckley, manager at Lakeview, said: “We are beyond proud of the Lakeview team for being recognised by CQC as ‘good’. Colleagues have worked harder than ever for the past year to ensure that we’re a high-quality care home and that we make every day better for the residents.

“The whole team is an inspiration and they deserve the recognition they have received – an absolute credit to our Exemplar Health Care family. Everyone has worked so hard, especially in light of the difficulties of the past 18 months – nothing is too much trouble for the Lakeview team in ensuring the safety and happiness of our residents.”