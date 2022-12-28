Denis Ratcliffe provided entertainment for staff and fellow clients at Belong Atherton with Christmas favourites played on his electric organ.

Joined by his son Christopher, the pair sang their hearts out to Jingle Bells, Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer and White Christmas along with the happy audience.

Following the festivities, the much-loved musician and friend was given an emotional round of applause to complete the evening’s proceedings.

Mary (left), Denis (middle) and Lucille (right)

Kim Calland, experience coordinator at Belong Atherton and the event’s organiser, said: “Since Denis moved into his new home with us, he’s not stopped practising on his organ. I thought it would be nice to share his talent with everyone by helping him put on his first show. He was so happy when I approached him and he couldn’t stop talking about it!”

Having learnt the piano at the age of six, Denis recalls his teacher introducing him to the organ, sparking his love and interest for the instrument and in particular the cinema organ – a common sight throughout the nation’s picture houses in the 1920s and 1930s.

Prior to moving to Belong in 2022 to receive 24-hour support, the former bank manager and national serviceman presided as a choirmaster in Formby, Merseyside.

Denis performed for fellow residents and staff at the home.

Denis said: “It’s my favourite hobby and I wanted everyone to experience the joy that can come from such a wonderful instrument; I’ll admit, I was a bit nervous beforehand but I’m happy with how it went and I’m looking forward to performing more shows in the future.”

Other events over the festive period at Belong have included visits form brass bands, theatre performers and young singers from nearby Rowan Tree Primary School. The school also welcomed the community for its annual Christmas market, showcasing artisan gifts from local independent traders.