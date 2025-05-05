Care home staff mountain adventure for Wigan charity
The eight employees of the Westwood Lodge Nursing Home on Poolstock Lane saw the sun rise from the “top of Wales” after climbing the country’s highest peak in the middle of the night.
And not only was it an unforgettable and breath-taking experience, it also boosted Wigan and Leigh Hospice coffers by thousands of pounds.
Lee Gallagher, who was one of the employees to take part, said: “We completed the Snowdon Sunrise Trek for the hospice because of the amazing work the hospice do for the local community.
"The hospice come into the home. We work regularly as they help us deliver end-of-life care for our residents. They also provide training for all our staff.
"We had been doing weekly hikes to help us prepare and as a group we managed to raise over £2,500. It was a terrific and rewarding experience.”
